Hughes (upper body) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Islanders, Matt Loughlin of Devils radio reports.

Coach Alain Nasreddine has emphasized that Hughes' injury isn't serious, but it continues to linger, forcing the 18-year-old to miss a third straight game. Hughes has showcased flashed this season with 16 points -- six on the man advantage -- through 36 games. Ben Street will continue to work as the third-line center in Hughes' place.