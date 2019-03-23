Devils' Joey Anderson: Returned to AHL affiliate
New Jersey reassigned Anderson to AHL Binghamton on Saturday.
The Devils are finally starting to get healthy up front, so they're no longer in need of Anderson's services as a depth forward. The 20-year-old will return to a top-six role with Binghamton, where he's notched five points in eight games this campaign.
