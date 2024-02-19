Siegenthaler (foot) will be an option versus Washington on Tuesday. Coach Lindy Ruff told reporters, "Available to play, we'll look at getting him back in tomorrow (vs. Washington)," Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Sigenthaler looks poised to get back into the lineup for the first time since Jan. 6 versus Vancouver, a stretch of 16 games on injured reserve. With just eight points in 38 contests this season, fantasy players probably shouldn't;t be banking on the 26-year-old defenseman to suddenly start racking up points.