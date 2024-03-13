Siegenthaler is expected to miss time with a concussion. Head coach Travis Green told reporters Wednesday, "He'll be out for an extended period of time," per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Siegenthaler will likely be out of the lineup for longer than the four games that Matt Rempe was suspended for the hit that knocked Siegenthaler out of Monday's game. With John Marino (upper body) also in doubt, the Devils could be forced to use Nick DeSimone and Santeri Hatakka as their third pairing.