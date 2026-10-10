Siegenthaler (undisclosed) will suit up for Saturday's home clash against the Canucks, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Siegenthaler exited Tuesday's contest against the Mammoth late in the third period, but has progressed enough in his recovery to be available for Saturday's game. The 29-year-old Siegenthaler has posted two shots on net, a hit and three blocked shots across three outings to begin the new season. He'll likely retain his role on New Jersey's second defensive pairing in Saturday's game with Vancouver.