Siegenthaler is dealing with an illness that could put his availability against the Habs on Wednesday in doubt, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

With Siegenthaler's status uncertain, Vladislav Kolyachonok will take the warm-up and will slot into the lineup if Siegenthaler can't play. For his part, the 29-year-old defenseman has yet to find the back of the net this season, which doesn't come as a huge surprise considering he failed to score a goal in 82 regular-season games last year, though he did chip in 16 helpers over that stretch.