Siegenthaler (undisclosed) was on the first defensive pairing for Thursday's practice session on the first day of training camp, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Siegenthaler missed the 2026 IIHF World Championship over the summer due to an undisclosed injury, but he appears to have moved past the issue in time for the start of training camp. The 29-year-old appeared in all 82 regular-season games for the Devils last year and recorded no goals, 16 assists, 135 blocked shots, 92 hits and 48 PIM while averaging 19:29 of ice time.