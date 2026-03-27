Devils' Jonas Siegenthaler: Two more helpers in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Siegenthaler notched two assists, three blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.
Siegenthaler went from an 18-game point drought to consecutive multi-point outings with his second two-assist effort of the week. The 28-year-old defenseman's uptick in offense won't last in the long run, as he's still a risky defense-first option that most fantasy managers can look over. For the season, he's at 11 helpers, 53 shots on net, 84 hits, 114 blocked shots, 46 PIM and a minus-12 rating across 71 appearances.
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