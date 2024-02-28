Siegenthaler notched an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

The helper was Siegenthaler's first point in five games since he returned from a foot injury. The defenseman has added seven blocked shots while going minus-4 in that span. He's not one to put up much offense, instead offering steady defense most of the time. Siegenthaler has nine points, 48 shots on net, 65 blocked shots, 63 hits and a minus-5 rating through 43 appearances this season.