Siegenthaler posted an assist, four hits and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Canucks.
Siegenthaler's 26:55 of ice time Tuesday was more than four minutes higher than any other game this season. The 26-year-old rarely chips in much offense, but his defensive presence will be needed with Dougie Hamilton (pectoral) out of the lineup. Siegenthaler has five assists, 26 shots on net, 27 hits, 40 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 23 appearances.
