Siegenthaler notched one shot, three blocked shots and one hit in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.

Siegenthaler has four assists through 21 games this season, and three of those came Opening Night. He's been a solid defensive presence, though, with a plus-1 rating and a consistent role on the penalty kill. Siegenthaler has a bigger impact for the Devils on the ice than he does in most fantasy formats.