Siegenthaler had two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Wild.

Siegenthaler started the season in style with three assists against Detroit on Opening Night, but he hasn't found the scoresheet in eight subsequent games, and Thursday's two shots tied his season high. If you picked him up hoping the early burst of offense was sustainable, it's probably time to part ways with the Swiss defenseman, whose career high in points is 21.