Siegenthaler recorded three assists in Thursday's 4-3 win over Detroit.
It's quite a start to the year for Siegenthaler, who had just one three-point game last season. The 26-year-old blueliner tallied four goals with 17 assists in 80 games last year. While he's not expected to provide this sort of offensive production on a consistent basis, Siegenthaler could offer some upside while skating alongside Dougie Hamilton on New Jersey's top pairing.
