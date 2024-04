Kahkonen (lower body) will serve as the back up for Thursday's road game versus Toronto, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Jake Allen is expected to get the start with Kahkonen serving as the back up following a one-game absence. Kahkonen's gone 1-3-0 while posting a 2.93 GAA and a .918 save percentage through five appearances since being acquired by the Devils from the Sharks at the trade deadline.