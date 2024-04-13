Kahkonen is expected to start on the road against Philadelphia on Saturday, per Catherine Bogart of the Devils' official site.

Kahkonen is making his first appearance since Sunday due to a lower-body injury, but he did return for Thursday's 6-5 win over Toronto as the backup goaltender. The 27-year-old has a 7-23-3 record, 3.72 GAA and .897 save percentage in 36 outings between San Jose and New Jersey this season. The Flyers are tied for 24th offensively with 2.86 goals per game, so they figure to be a somewhat favorable matchup for Kahkonen.