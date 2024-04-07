Kahkonen will protect the home net Sunday against Nashville, per Bill Spaulding of MSG Networks.

Kahkonen has a 1-3-0 record with a 2.75 GAA and a .923 save percentage in four starts with New Jersey since being acquired from the Sharks on Match 8. He will get the second half of New Jersey's back-to-back after Jake Allen played in Saturday's 4-3 win over Ottawa. Nashville ranks 12th in the league this campaign with 3.22 goals per contest.