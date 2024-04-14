Kahkonen made 20 saves Saturday in a 1-0 loss to the Flyers.

The only puck that got past him came off the stick of Travis Konecny, who broke in alone shorthanded and beat Kahkonen with a wrist shot from the slot. It's been a rough go for the netminder this season. He's 7-24-3 in 33 starts between San Jose and New Jersey, and while his GAA and save percentage have improved since his trade east, Kahkonen hasn't been able to translate that better performance into wins. He's just 1-4-0 with one shutout in six starts in Jersey. Kahkonen is a UFA at season's end, and his future is up in the air.