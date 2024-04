Kahkonen turned aside 37 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

The Devils erased an early 2-0 deficit with a three-goal second period, but Kahkonen couldn't hold onto the lead against a 15-shot New York barrage in the final frame. The 27-year-old netminder is 1-3-0 in four starts since getting traded to New Jersey, but that record is largely due to a lack of goal support -- he's given up only nine goals on 117 shots (.923 save percentage) with the Devils.