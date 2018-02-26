Devils' Marcus Johansson: Still could return this season
The Devils are holding out hope that Johansson (concussion) will be able to return this season, though that might be wishful thinking at this point, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
New Jersey acquired speedy winger Michael Grabner from the Rangers last Thursday, which at least partially offsets the absence of Johansson, who possesses a similar skill set. The Swede has recorded 14 points through 29 games -- that projects well over a full season, but his struggles in getting past this latest malady crushes his fantasy value.
