Devils' Marcus Johansson: Travels with team, but out Saturday
Johansson (head) traveled to Columbus ahead of Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets, but he will not play in the upcoming contest, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
Johansson remains on injured reserve, but we wouldn't underestimate the significance of his traveling with the team. When players stay back home, it generally means that they're only able to skate on their own and absorbing contact is certainly out of the question. Expect the Devils to reevaluate him once again ahead of Sunday's clash with the Bruins.
