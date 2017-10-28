Devils' Marcus Johansson: Won't play Saturday

Johansson was a late scratch for Saturday's contest against the Coyotes due to a lower-body injury.

Johansson has been a solid contributor for the Devils since coming over from Washington in the offseason, notching five points through nine games this season. His next opportunity to take the ice is Wednesday against the Canucks. Stefan Noesen will replace Johansson in Saturday's lineup.

