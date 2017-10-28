Devils' Marcus Johansson: Won't play Saturday
Johansson was a late scratch for Saturday's contest against the Coyotes due to a lower-body injury.
Johansson has been a solid contributor for the Devils since coming over from Washington in the offseason, notching five points through nine games this season. His next opportunity to take the ice is Wednesday against the Canucks. Stefan Noesen will replace Johansson in Saturday's lineup.
More News
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Strikes twice in victory•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Traded to New Jersey•
-
Capitals' Marcus Johansson: Can't be drafted by Vegas•
-
Capitals' Marcus Johansson: Has career year with 58 points•
-
Capitals' Marcus Johansson: Won't play at Worlds due to broken finger•
-
Capitals' Marcus Johansson: Bags apple in Game 4•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...