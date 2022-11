Bastian (upper body) doesn't have a timeline in place for a return to the lineup yet, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Bastian won't be available for Monday's game against the Rangers after being injured Saturday versus Washington. Coach Lindy Ruff expects that the Devils forward will be "out for a bit" due to an upper-body injury. Alexander Holtz, who was called up Monday, is projected to replace Bastian in the lineup.