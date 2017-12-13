The Devils recalled Lappin from AHL Binghamton on Wednesday.

The Devils placed Marcus Johansson (ankle) on injured reserve in a corresponding move Wednesday, so Lappin will round out the team's depth up front until Johansson or Taylor Hall (knee) are cleared to play. The 25-year-old winger has notched 12 goals and 18 points in 23 games with New Jersey's minor league affiliate this campaign. He'll likely skate in a bottom-six role Thursday against the Canadiens.