Graves logged an assist, four blocked shots, three shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Graves continues to be a physical presence on defense, but he also managed six assists in 12 outings in January. The 26-year-old set up a Nathan Bastian tally in Monday's contest. Graves is up to 17 points, 65 shots on net, 77 blocked shots, 47 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-3 rating in 39 appearances.