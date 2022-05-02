Graves totaled six goals and 22 assists over 75 games in 2021-22.

Graves topped his previous career high in points by two, but he experienced much less winning in New Jersey than he had gotten used to in Colorado. The change in team quality around him was especially apparent in Graves' rating, which dropped to minus-9 after he racked up a combined plus-55 mark over the previous two seasons. New Jersey's rebuild is showing signs of promise, but flipping the switch to contention next season won't be easy in the highly competitive Metropolitan Division.