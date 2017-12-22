Devils' Sami Vatanen: Six shots Thursday

Vatanen failed to get on the scoresheet, but he did fire six shots for a team-high 24:11 of ice time during Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Rangers.

Vatanen was averaging just one shot per game in his first nine appearances with New Jersey, but he got in on the action as the home side peppered visiting netminder Henrik Lundqvist with 48 pucks. With just five points in 25 games between the Ducks and Devils this season, the Finnish blueliner has more real-life value than fantasy appeal at the moment.