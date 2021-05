Wedgewood's expected to start Monday's game against the Bruins, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

This news is music to Boston's forwards' ears, as Wedgewood has surrendered at least four goals in each of his last three starts and sports a 3-6-3 record, 3.04 GAA and .899 save percentage overall. Meanwhile, the Bruins have won three straight games and nine of their last 11.