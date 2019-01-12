Devils' Taylor Hall: All-Star availability in question
Hall's (lower body) status for the 2019 All-Star Game remains up in the air, per Devils coach John Hynes, Abbey Mastracco of the Record Sports reports.
Hall is in a race against time to extend his recovery efforts to the point that the Devils would feel comfortable sending him to San Jose for the All-Star game in San Jose, which will take place Jan. 26. New Jersey has managed to win half of its games without the reigning Hart Trophy winner available for the recent stretch.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...