Hall's (lower body) status for the 2019 All-Star Game remains up in the air, per Devils coach John Hynes, Abbey Mastracco of the Record Sports reports.

Hall is in a race against time to extend his recovery efforts to the point that the Devils would feel comfortable sending him to San Jose for the All-Star game in San Jose, which will take place Jan. 26. New Jersey has managed to win half of its games without the reigning Hart Trophy winner available for the recent stretch.