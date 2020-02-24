Devils' Will Butcher: Ruled out of road trip
Butcher (upper body) has been ruled out of the Devils' upcoming five-game road trip, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Butcher has already been sidelined for nearly a week with his upper-body injury, and he'll now have to wait for a March 6 matchup with St. Louis for his next opportunity to rejoin the lineup. Colton White will continue to round out New Jersey's depth at defense until Butcher is cleared to play.
