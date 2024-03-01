Groulx was scratched for the Ducks' last six games in February.

Groulx saw semi-regular playing time in January, but that dried up with the Ducks getting closer to full health in February. Brett Leason has also emerged from a similar stint in the press box, though Groulx's grittier playing style fits in a bottom-six role better than Leason's. Groulx has just two assists with 27 shots on net, 66 hits and 23 blocked shots over 32 appearances this season, so he's not really an option in fantasy even if he can stick in the lineup.