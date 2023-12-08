Groulx has gone 12 games without a point.

Groulx was scratch in six of seven games from Oct. 26-Nov. 10, but he's sat out just twice since. Despite the more consistent playing time, he's not generating much offense while playing in the Ducks' bottom six. The 23-year-old has just one assist to go with 14 shots on net, 32 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 18 contests. He could lose his place in the lineup once Mason McTavish (upper body), Trevor Zegras (lower body) and Max Jones (upper body) return.