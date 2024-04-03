Groulx has played in 11 of the Ducks' 17 games since the start of March.

Groulx got an extended run in the lineup in the middle of the month, but he's been scratched five times over the last seven games from March 21 to April 2. The 24-year-old center didn't get on the scoresheet in March and is stuck in a 15-game point drought. For the season, he has a meager two assists with 31 shots on net, 95 hits and a minus-9 rating over 43 appearances.