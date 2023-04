Grant posted an assist, two hits and six PIM in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Grant has three helpers, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating over his last two contests. The 32-year-old forward continues to thrive in his usual bottom-six role with time in all situations. He's up to 18 points, 68 shots on net, 35 hits and a minus-4 rating through 44 contests. If he had avoided injuries with that scoring pace, he would have secured his first career 30-point campaign.