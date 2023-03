Grant logged an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

Grant has managed a goal and four helpers over his last seven outings. He set up Max Comtois' second-period tally in Friday's win. For the season, Grant has four goals, eight assists, 55 shots on goal and a minus-3 rating through 33 appearances, primarily in a bottom-six role.