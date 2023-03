Grant recorded a power-play assist and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Grant has played well in March with a goal, five assists (two on the power play) and 15 shots through 11 contests. The 32-year-old continues to play more minutes in all situations than his fourth-line assignment would suggest. Grant is up to 13 points, 56 shots on net, 31 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 36 appearances.