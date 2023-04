Grant notched two assists, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Grant helped out on goals by Ryan Strome and Max Jones in this contest. The pair of helpers were Grant's first points through four games in April. The 32-year-old forward is up to five tallies, 12 assists, 67 shots on net, 33 hits and a minus-5 rating through 43 outings this season, primarily in a bottom-six role.