Grant notched an assist in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken.

Grant retrieved the puck behind the net and fed Brock McGinn on the Ducks' lone goal at 18:44 of the second period. It's been a productive stretch for Grant, who has two goals and four assists over his last 10 games. The 32-year-old forward has 15 points, 61 shots on net, 31 hits and a minus-4 rating through 39 outings this season. He could be in line for bigger minutes as long as Trevor Zegras (lower body) is out.