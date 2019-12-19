Ducks' Derek Grant: Dealing with shoulder injury
Grant will miss 4-to-6 weeks after sustaining a sprained AC joint.
Grant may have suffered this injury during Tuesday's loss to the Flyers. The Ducks recalled Max Jones and Isac Lundestrom to help fill in since Troy Terry (knee) is facing a 10-week absence as well. The four-week timeline would have Grant returning right before the All-Star break, but it sounds more likely he banks additional rest and returns following the break.
