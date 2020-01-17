Ducks' Derek Grant: Pots SHG in return to lineup
Grant (shoulder) scored a short-handed goal and had a team-leading five shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Predators. He also went 8-for-12 (66.7 percent) in the faceoff circle.
Making his return from a shoulder injury suffered on Dec. 17, Grant wasted no time asserting himself. His five shots on goal led the Ducks and he struck for his third short-handed goal of the season midway through the third period. It was Grant's 10th goal in 35 games, leaving him two away from matching his career high from 2017-19. He's doesn't offer any fantasy value but he's been a nice bottom-six piece for Anaheim.
