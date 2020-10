Grant signed a three-year, $4.5 million contract with the Ducks on Friday, Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

The Ducks traded Grant to the Flyers at the deadline last season, but the 30-year-old center will return to Anaheim. He piled up 14 goals and six assists over 49 games with the team last season and will likely serve in a bottom-six role once again with centers Ryan Getzlaf, Adam Henrique and Sam Steel returning to the team.