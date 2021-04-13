Lindholm (wrist) could miss the rest of the season, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Lindholm has been out since March 1 with a broken wrist. He was initially given a six-week timeline, but it appears he's not progressing as quickly as expected. The Swede has yet to return to practice, so he's likely at least another week or two away from returning. General manager Bob Murray indicated he wouldn't just bring the defenseman back for the final week of the season. It makes sense for the Ducks to be cautious with the 27-year-old stalwart of their blue line in a rebuilding year -- there's no playoff push to rush him back for. With Lindholm out, top prospect Jamie Drysdale has taken on a starting role.