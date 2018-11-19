Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Placed on IR
Lindholm (lower body) was placed on injured reserve on Sunday.
There wasn't any big announcement on Lindholm's injury so it's unclear how serious it is. The earliest he can return will be on Nov. 28 against the Panthers, but a timeline has not been made available.
More News
-
Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Sets up goal in low-scoring affair•
-
Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Serves up two helpers•
-
Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Three-game, four-point streak•
-
Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Lights lamp to appease home crowd•
-
Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Registers two points in loss•
-
Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Buries only shot in win over Caps•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...