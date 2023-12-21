Drysdale (lower body) is likely to be in the lineup versus Calgary on Thursday but hasn't been officially confirmed, Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West reports.

Drysdale has been sidelined since Oct. 15 against the Hurricanes when he suffered his lower-body injury. The blueliner has played in just two games this season but picked up helpers in both while also seeing significant minutes with the man advantage (2:20 of ice time per game). Urho Vaakanainen is averaging the lowest ice time over the Ducks' last 15 games and could be the odd man out with Drysdale back in the lineup.