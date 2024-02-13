Drysdale scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

Drysdale has two goals over his last seven contests. The 21-year-old continues to see top-four usage, though his ice time tends to drop when the Flyers dress seven defensemen as they did Monday. Drysdale is at three goals, six assists, 36 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 22 appearances between the Flyers and the Ducks this season.