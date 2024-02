Drysdale (undisclosed) left Sunday's game against the Penguins with an injury, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Drysdale appeared to be favoring his left shoulder after taking a hit from Jansen Harkins. Drysdale logged just 10:39 of ice time prior to leaving the game. There was no update available but there should be more information on his injury before Tuesday's tilt with Tampa Bay.