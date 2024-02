Drysdale (undisclosed) is week-to-week but could return before the end of the season, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Drysdale took an open-ice hit Sunday against the Penguins and appeared to have injured his shoulder. The 21-year-old injured that same shoulder during the 2022-23 season, limiting him to just eight total games. Drysdale has four points in 17 games since being acquired by the Flyers. In his absence, Egor Zamula should see more consistent playing time.