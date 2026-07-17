Flyers' Jamie Drysdale: Inks four-year contract

Drysdale signed a four-year, $26 million contract with the Flyers on Friday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Drysdale was a restricted free agent who would have gone to arbitration if he had been unable to agree to terms with Philadelphia. He had eight goals, 32 points, 33 PIM, 16 hits and 94 blocks in 78 regular-season outings with the Flyers in 2025-26. The 24-year-old matched his previous career high of 32 points from the 2021-22 regular season. He should serve in a top-four capacity and receive significant power-play minutes next season, which puts him in a great position to get at least 30 points again if he stays healthy.