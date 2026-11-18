Drysdale produced a goal and an assist while adding four blocked shots, two shots on net and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

The 24-year-old blueliner got Philly on the board early in the second period, snapping a one-timer past Alex Lyon from the faceoff circle. Drysdale began the season with an 11-game point drought, but since then he's found his groove with two goals and 12 points in the last 13 contests. He's also putting together career-best defensive stats with 42 blocked shots in 24 games, as well as a plus-0 rating -- not bad for a player who has been in the red every season he's been in the NHL so far.