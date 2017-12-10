Ducks' Jared Boll: Placed on waivers

Boll was waived by Anaheim on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Boll had been on the injured reserve for Anaheim, but this roster move must mean he's healthy. The 31-year-old forward has just one assist in eight games this season.

