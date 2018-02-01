Play

Ducks' Jared Boll: Sent down to minors

Boll was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Thursday.

The Ducks needed room for goalie Reto Berra on the active roster, so Boll drew the short straw. He's a physical winger who's PIM-laden game would've fit better in the earlier part of this decade.

